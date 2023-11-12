3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 45,376 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM opened at $92.81 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $133.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average of $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

