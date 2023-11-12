42-coin (42) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

42-coin (42) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 12th. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $139.62 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for $37,791.28 or 1.02103859 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.00201483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011051 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014373 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

