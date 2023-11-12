4,582 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,122,000 after buying an additional 4,111,129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 125.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,372,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,444,000 after buying an additional 3,540,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 165.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,915,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,404 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

