5,454 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1,192.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after acquiring an additional 923,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 1,285.6% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 974,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,261,000 after acquiring an additional 903,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $41.35 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $77.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

