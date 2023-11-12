61,735 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Purchased by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,735 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Transocean makes up 1.1% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 8,124.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Up 1.2 %

RIG stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on RIG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Transocean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

