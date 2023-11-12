6,436 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 356,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 118,152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,430,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 250,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of WY opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

