6,447 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 45.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $36.32.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

