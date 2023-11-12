70,000 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Acquired by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 16.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Catalent by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Catalent by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $11,349,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 85.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In other Catalent news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Greisch acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $158,329 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Shares of CTLT opened at $33.55 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

