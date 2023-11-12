7,914 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,011.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 45,895 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 568.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 380,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 52,809 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.