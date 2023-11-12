Aave (AAVE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.40 Billion

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. During the last seven days, Aave has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Aave has a market cap of $1.40 billion and $179.50 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can now be purchased for $95.48 or 0.00257956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aave Token Profile

Aave was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,633,049 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official website is aave.com.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “AAVE is a decentralized finance protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to borrow and lend digital assets in the form of flash loans, while also providing users with a yield-generating market to earn interest from their crypto holdings. AAVE is secured by a collateral model and features a token staking model, allowing users to stake their tokens to earn rewards. The protocol is designed to be permissionless, trustless, and secure, providing users with a secure and transparent way to access DeFi services. AAVE (AAVE) token was created by Stani Kulechov and the Aave team in 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

