Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

