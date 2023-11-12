Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Acer Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Acer Therapeutics Price Performance

ACER opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.44. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 99,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.