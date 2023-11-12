ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the October 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 459,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 4th.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,094,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,703 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,505,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,462,000 after buying an additional 1,531,063 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,083,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,332,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

