Acutus Medical (AFIB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) will issue its Q3 2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share and revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acutus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acutus Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 470,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 844.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 1,065.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 170,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 155,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

