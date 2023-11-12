AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.50.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AHCO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.83.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $804.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.60 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 653.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 610.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

