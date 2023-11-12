ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of AEY opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.57.

ADDvantage Technologies Group shares are going to reverse split on Thursday, November 16th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, November 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 15th.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Planning increased its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 79.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

