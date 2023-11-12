Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Update

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aditxt to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Aditxt Stock Performance

Shares of ADTX stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40. Aditxt has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $78.40.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($36.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($115.60) by $78.80. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. Aditxt had a negative return on equity of 777.58% and a negative net margin of 2,891.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aditxt will post -235.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aditxt

In other Aditxt news, major shareholder Paribas Securities Corp Bnp sold 20,800 shares of Aditxt stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $691,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,424.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aditxt

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aditxt stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.99% of Aditxt as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

