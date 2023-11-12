AGCO Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

AGCO has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. AGCO has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGCO to earn $14.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

NYSE AGCO opened at $116.00 on Friday. AGCO has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. AGCO’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its position in AGCO by 278.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

