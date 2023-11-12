Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AKAM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.72.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $110.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.94. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $111.80.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $422,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,628.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $911,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $422,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,628.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,976 shares of company stock worth $1,885,664. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 101,700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

