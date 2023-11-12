Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $12.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273,528 shares during the last quarter.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

