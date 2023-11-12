Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.88

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and traded as low as $23.33. Akzo Nobel shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 59,728 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKZOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.44%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

