Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on December 1st

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Allegiant Travel has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegiant Travel to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $57.28 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.70.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $44,224.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,089.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,872 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,541 shares of company stock valued at $359,259. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth about $1,055,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 72.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 83.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

