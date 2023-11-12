Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on November 30th

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Alta Equipment Group has a payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALTG opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of $375.82 million, a P/E ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

Insider Transactions at Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $69,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,964.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $69,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,964.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Greenawalt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,808.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $313,690 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 60,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 54.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alta Equipment Group

(Get Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.