American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.53-$5.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.24-5.34 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38. American Electric Power has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

