American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) is Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s 10th Largest Position

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,202 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 1.1% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.16% of American Tower worth $141,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,903. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $183.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.97. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of 120.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

