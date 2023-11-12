Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.15.

Get Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Stock Up 1.2 %

AMGN stock opened at $267.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.18 and a 200-day moving average of $246.30. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $291.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.