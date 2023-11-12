Andra AP fonden Acquires 2,800 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $577.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $560.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $577.89. The company has a market capitalization of $255.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,938 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

