Andra AP fonden Acquires New Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,588,000. Andra AP fonden owned 0.09% of DICK’S Sporting Goods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average of $125.36.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

