Andra AP fonden Buys 14,700 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.08% of Universal Health Services worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $66,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after buying an additional 250,295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 225,709 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,651,000 after buying an additional 167,836 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,521,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.46.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $130.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.08. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.69 and a twelve month high of $158.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

