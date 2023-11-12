Andra AP fonden Buys 26,500 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Clorox were worth $9,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $133.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

