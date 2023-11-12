Andra AP fonden Buys 3,500 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,704,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 994.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 2.5 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $122.72 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 111.78%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

