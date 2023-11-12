Andra AP fonden Grows Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 50,546 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 638,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 343,327 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $149,623.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $149,623.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $26,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,486. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 1.3 %

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

