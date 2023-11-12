Andra AP fonden Grows Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $358.08 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $364.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

