Andra AP fonden Has $9.38 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 40.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.86.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $289.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $340.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.37.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

