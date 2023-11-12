Andra AP fonden Increases Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.09% of Etsy worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Etsy by 184.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,696.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,057. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.86. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

