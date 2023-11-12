Andra AP fonden Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $244.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.50. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.87 and a 200-day moving average of $277.80.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

