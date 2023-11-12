Andra AP fonden Reduces Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 67,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 14.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWA. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.41.

Read Our Latest Report on BWA

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.