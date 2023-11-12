Andra AP fonden Sells 58,600 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.10% of Dropbox worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Dropbox by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $196,489.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $83,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,166,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,352,765.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,675. 25.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $28.68.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

