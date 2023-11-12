ANGLE (LON:AGL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.16

Shares of ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.16 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 9.55 ($0.12). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 10.10 ($0.12), with a volume of 3,261,757 shares changing hands.

ANGLE Trading Down 8.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of £26.32 million, a P/E ratio of -112.22 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.07.

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

