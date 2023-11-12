Archer-Daniels-Midland Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $6.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $98.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average is $76.89. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

