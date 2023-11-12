Archer Investment Corp Acquires 389 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 486.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $139.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.98 and its 200 day moving average is $144.66. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

