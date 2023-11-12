Archer Investment Corp Boosts Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 43,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 531,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,726 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

