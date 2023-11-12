Archer Investment Corp Buys 114 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109,418 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,813,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,211,000 after acquiring an additional 69,851 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after acquiring an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after acquiring an additional 166,418 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,315,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $157.28 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.75 and a 200 day moving average of $146.55.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

