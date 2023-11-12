Archer Investment Corp Buys 130 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $228.28 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.83.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

