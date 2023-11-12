Archer Investment Corp Buys 38 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100,052 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,367 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $494.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $474.53 and a 200-day moving average of $481.59. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $336.15 and a one year high of $536.88.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.6658 per share. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

