Archer Investment Corp Buys New Shares in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.18 and a twelve month high of $48.07.
About iShares USD Green Bond ETF
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
