Archer Investment Corp Grows Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth $51,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $82.22 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

