Archer Investment Corp Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Target by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.08 and a 200-day moving average of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.81.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

