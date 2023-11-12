Archer Investment Corp Has $47,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $193.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $175.70 and a 52 week high of $215.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.09 and a 200-day moving average of $198.03.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.