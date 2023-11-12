Archer Investment Corp Has $87,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,632,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,968,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after acquiring an additional 259,746 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVE stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $141.44 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.49.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.